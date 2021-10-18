Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.94. 6,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,943,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of research firms have commented on CANO. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,118,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

