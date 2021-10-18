Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$16.47. The company had a trading volume of 699,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,224. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.47. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$16.15 and a 52 week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.