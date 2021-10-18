Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.17

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.17 and last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 636522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.52.

WEED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

