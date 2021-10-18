Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 99,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 853,992 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 69.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

