Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.57. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $15.28.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.