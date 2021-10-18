Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 10.5%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.62 and last traded at C$5.36. Approximately 467,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 228,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

