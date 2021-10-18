CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Sells $579,704.58 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $579,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kathleen Bender Patton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $122,990.33.

On Friday, August 6th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $298,754.61.

CARG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. 623,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

