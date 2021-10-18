CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.55. 2,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,941. The stock has a market cap of $759.74 million, a P/E ratio of -243.13 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $71,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

