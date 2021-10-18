Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($21.48).

CA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CA opened at €15.50 ($18.23) on Monday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.23.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

