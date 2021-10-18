Carry Market Capitalization Tops $94.49 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and $6.98 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00081698 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

