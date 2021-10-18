Cartesi Achieves Market Cap of $282.79 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $282.79 million and approximately $64.98 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00066193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,149.69 or 0.99969645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.05996691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,303,793 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

