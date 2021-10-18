Cartica Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Cartica Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Yandex makes up 6.6% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cartica Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Yandex worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

