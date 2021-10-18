Cartica Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cartica Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

