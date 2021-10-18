Cartica Management LLC Sells 104,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cartica Management LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,571 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 13.0% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $67,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $359.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

