Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.87 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $24,892.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00193393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

