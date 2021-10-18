Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 49,800 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 846,906 shares of company stock worth $45,034,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.