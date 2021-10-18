Castle Hook Partners LP Has $27.72 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Castle Hook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,966 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 2.1% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of MGM Resorts International worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 35,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,493. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.