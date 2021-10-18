Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 518,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 341,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $10,678,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $5,040,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 653,968 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

