Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Update

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHAA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 196,637 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 851,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

CHAA opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Catcha Investment has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Catcha Investment Company Profile

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

