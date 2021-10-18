CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has a payout ratio of 174.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -317.6%.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. 2,418,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,243. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

