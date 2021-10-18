Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,358 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

