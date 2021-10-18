CBDAO (BREE) Market Cap Hits $119,384.77

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $119,384.77 and $87,563.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00194576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

