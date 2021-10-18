C&C Group (LON:CCR) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 240 ($3.14). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

LON CCR opened at GBX 255.18 ($3.33) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.43. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

