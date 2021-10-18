C&C Group (LON:CCR) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 240 ($3.14). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.
LON CCR opened at GBX 255.18 ($3.33) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.43. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.89.
