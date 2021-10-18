CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

