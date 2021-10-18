CCUniverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,529.48 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $12,529.48 and $7.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004047 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

