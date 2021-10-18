CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Up 6%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.91 and last traded at $188.38. 13,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,472,049. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

