Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.32.

CVE traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 322.95. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.81.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

