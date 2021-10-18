Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Trimmed by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,681 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

