Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.88

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $582.50 million, a P/E ratio of -372.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 78.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Central Puerto by 970.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.