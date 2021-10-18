CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 122.07 ($1.59), with a volume of 797742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The firm has a market cap of £306.60 million and a P/E ratio of -49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.03.

In related news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

