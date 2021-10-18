Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00065801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,007.24 or 0.99988927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.09 or 0.05995552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

