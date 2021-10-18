Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.49

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 1361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $762.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 463,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.