Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of Century Communities worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

