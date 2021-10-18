Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CDAY opened at $122.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

