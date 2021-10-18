Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $135.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $122.42 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

