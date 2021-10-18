CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) received a C$3.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

TSE:CEU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 590,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.83 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

