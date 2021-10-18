CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of CF Industries worth $26,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 49.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 519,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $59.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $63.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.