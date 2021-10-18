CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj Sells 85,000 Shares

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,577.

Shares of OYL traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.44. 175,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$414.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43. CGX Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

