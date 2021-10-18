ChainX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. ChainX has a total market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00006509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

