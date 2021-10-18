Charles Woodburn Buys 25 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £149.75 ($195.65).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Charles Woodburn bought 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.68).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 599.40 ($7.83). The stock had a trading volume of 7,481,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a market cap of £19.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 568.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 542.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

