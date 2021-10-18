ChartEx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,373.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $385,816.83 and approximately $15,373.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

