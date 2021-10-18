Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) is Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s 7th Largest Position

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Chase comprises about 4.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.54% of Chase worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $6,245,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $6,097,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $4,626,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Chase by 28.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,550. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chase stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.00. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,676. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $935.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.70.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

