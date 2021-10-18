Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

