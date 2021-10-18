Cheviot Value Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,937 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 256,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,662. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

