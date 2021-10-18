Cheviot Value Management LLC Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.