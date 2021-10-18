Cheviot Value Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 77.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.53. 13,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,936. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day moving average is $261.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

