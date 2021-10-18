Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,203,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 199,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,961,000 after buying an additional 157,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $560,542,000 after buying an additional 1,549,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 97,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.29. 485,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

