Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PID traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,165. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.