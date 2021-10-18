Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.36. 243,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,816. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

