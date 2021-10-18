Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $110.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

